China’s ForeignMin: Lead China, US trade negotiators will speak again soon

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang came out on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that the lead China and US trade negotiators will speak again soon.

“Working-level China-US trade talks will continue at a fast pace in the meantime”, Geng added.

The above headlines have virtually no impact on the market mood, as it remains dimmed by the prospects of a Fed rate cut and a likely delay in the US-China trade deal signing. USD/JPY remains trapped around 108.85 so far.