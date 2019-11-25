China’s ForeignMin hopes US will work with China on basis of equality and mutual respect

When asked about trade negotiations with the US on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said that he hopes that the US will work with China on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

On being asked about the Hong Kong elections, he said, “stopping violence and restoring order is a paramount task in Hong Kong at the moment”.

Additional Quotes:

Reiterates opposition to foreign meddling of HK affairs.

Central government firmly supports Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The market mood remains upbeat amid renewed trade optimism, with USD/JPY holding firmer near 108.85 region while Treasury yields jump back on the bids following a subdued trading in the Asian session.