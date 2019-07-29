China's ForeignMin: Hopes the US will fulfill commitment and create enabling conditions for upcoming trade talks

China's Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on Monday, citing that it hopes the US will fulfill the commitment and create enabling conditions for upcoming trade talks.

The US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are likely to resume the trade talks with the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The trade headlines have virtually no impact on the risk sentiment, as the appetite for the risk assets remains low ahead of the key central banks’ decisions and US payrolls data this week.

Meanwhile, the Chinese proxy, the Aussie meanders near monthly lows of 0.6902 amid broad USD strength and risk-aversion.