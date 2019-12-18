China’s ForeignMin: Hopes that US will do more to establish mutual trust

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, as he responds to the latest reports that the US is finalizing the targeted limits on key tech exports to China.

Key Headlines:

Hopes that the US will do more to establish mutual trust.

The US limiting tech exports won't stop our development.

Firmly opposes the US move to limit tech sales.

Markets paid little heed to above comments, as cautious tone continues to dominate amid a lack of clarity over the trade deal and Brexit concerns. USD/JPY remains on the back foot below 109.50 amid falling Treasury yields.