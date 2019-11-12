China’s ForeignMin: Crimes in Hong Kong must be punished

The latest statement is out from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the Hong Kong violence, citing that the crimes in Hong Kong must be punished.

Earlier today, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said that the protesters 'paralysing' the city are extremely selfish.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s comments will do little to ease the Hong Kong tensions, as the Asian equities trade mostly mixed, with both the Japanese and Hong Kong equity markets recovering some early lost ground.