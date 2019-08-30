China’s ForeignMin: China, US trade negotiating teams are keeping effective communications

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, as he says that China, US trade negotiating teams are keeping effective communications.

The risk sentiment is seen recovering on the above comments, duplicating the moves seen in early Europe on Thursday after the Chinese Commerce Ministry’s conciliatory remarks. The USD/JPY pair bounces-back to the 106.50 level while S&P 500 futures are seen 0.20% higher. The US Treasury yields are rallying 1% to 1.6% across the time horizon.