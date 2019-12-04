China’s ForeignMin: China-US trade deal can only be reached on the basis of equality and mutual respect

Fresh comments are hitting the wires from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as reported by Reuters.
China-US trade deal can only be reached on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
No one should underestimate our resolve to safeguard china's interests.
US's Xinjiang bill will affect China-US cooperation in important areas.
US will 'pay the price' over Hong Kong and Xinjiang bills.
We must take the necessary countermeasures to defend our legitimate rights and interests.
We will not set any timeline or deadline for the trade deal with the US.
The risk sentiment takes a fresh hit in the European trading, with the above comments only likely adding fuel to the fire, as US-China tensions escalate on the political front. Markets believe the political tussle could probably have an adverse effect on the ongoing trade talks.
USD/JPY hits fresh session lows near 108.40 region while gold prices clinch monthly tops near 1485 levels.
