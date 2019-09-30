China’s ForeignMin: China-US decoupling would harm both sides and cause instability

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Minister, as he says that China-US decoupling would harm both sides and cause instability in international markets.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

The above comments will only add to the renewed US-China trade worries, fuelled after Bloomberg reported Friday that Trump officials are weighing limits on US investors portfolio flows into China.

USD/JPY meanders near daily lows of 107.75, as the European equities start lower on the day amid wide-spread risk-aversion.