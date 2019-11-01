China’s ForeignMin: China and US have maintained close contact on meeting of two leaders

Reuters reports the fresh comments delivered by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, citing that China and the US have maintained close contact on the meeting of two leaders.

Additional Headlines:

Reiterates that trade consultations have gone smoothly. Speculation of a meeting of Chinese and US leaders in Macau is pure speculation. Nature of China-US trade is mutually beneficial, should resolve difficulties according to the principle of mutual respect.

The market maintains the slightly upbeat mood on the above comments in the run-up to the key US Payrolls data due later on Friday at 1230 GMT. USD/JPY hovers around the 108 handle while S&P 500 futures keep minor gains amid a tepid recovery in the US Treasury yields.