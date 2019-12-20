China’s ForeignMin: Canada's attempt to link US-China trade matter to other issues is doomed to fail

The latest comments are crossing the wires from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, via Reuters, as it responds to the Canadian PM Trudeau’s comments on the US-China trade deal.

The Ministry said that Canada's attempt to link US-China trade matter to other issues is doomed to fail.

This comes after the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Canada’s PM Trudeau has asked the United States to hold off on any final trade agreement with China until two Canadians detained in China have been released.

Markets continue to turn a blind eye to the recent headlines/ reports on the US-China trade deal, as pre-Christmas light trading has crept in. USD/JPY remains close to 109.30 while the Aussie keeps its range below 0.6900.