China’s foreign reserves registered the largest monthly increase this year– ING

Iris Pang, an ING Economist, spots increase in China’s foreign reserve to forecast nearly 3-4% increase in the dragon nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Key Notes:
- China's foreign reserves have only edged down slightly in one month this year (April). In June, reserves increased by another US$18.23 billion to US$3119.23 billion, the largest monthly increase this year.
- China has been very closely monitoring capital outflow transactions, which helps explain the low net outflows in 2019. But this is only one side of the story. Another is the weak dollar: This increases the USD holdings of other currencies and therefore raises the value of China's foreign reserves. This could be increased further as China has shifted to greater non-USD holdings in its FX reserves this year.
- A more important factor is the inclusion of China assets in global benchmark indices.
- The IMF estimated that equity and bond funds, passive and active, will create inflows of as much as $450 billion into China in 2019-2020, which is equivalent to 3% to 4% of GDP.
- These actions make net inflows rather than net outflows more likely to happen for the rest of 2019, and possibly on into 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.