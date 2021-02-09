China’s Foreign Ministry: Will take steps to ensure sovereignty as US carriers conduct drill in South China Sea

Commenting on the US carrier groups conducting exercises in the South China Sea, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that they will continue to take necessary measures to ensure sovereignty, security and development interests.

This comes after US Navy announced that two carrier strike groups coordinated operations in the South China Sea early Tuesday.

Separately, French Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted out that the French nuclear attack submarine Émeraude and naval support ship Seine sailed through the contentious waters to “affirm that international law is the only rule that is valid, whatever the sea where we sail”, per the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Market reaction

Investors seem to digest the latest rally in Bitcoin and US equities to record highs, as the S&P 500 futures remain tepid ahead of the European open.

AUD/USD is off the highs, now trading at 0.7719, still up 0.23% on the day.