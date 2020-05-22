China’s Foreign Ministry: Will fight back if US tries to oppress us

China’s Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on Friday, citing that they “Will fight back if the US tries to oppress us.”

Additional comments

“Hong Kong national security is purely an internal affair.”

“No other country has the right to interfere in Hong Kong.”

This comes in defense of the latest action announced by Beijing on Hong Kong, which the Chinese authorities dread will not go down well with the US.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters earlier today, China is proposing to impose national security legislation to tackle secession, subversion and terrorism activities, as well as foreign interference.

Market reaction

The risk-off sentiment remains at full steam, with the US equity futures down nearly 1% while the European indices are flashing red in the first hour of trading this Friday.