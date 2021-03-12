China’s Foreign Ministry: We hope the meeting with US can focus on cooperation

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that he hopes the meeting with the US can focus on cooperation.

LIjian urged the US to stop interfering in China’s affairs, including Hong Kong affairs.

The diplomats from the world’s biggest economies are set to meet in Alaska on Thursday.

These comments come after US State department spokesperson Ned Price previewed some of the issues that will be discussed at the meeting, citing that they are expecting some difficult talks with China next week.

Market reaction

The rise in the Treasury yields combined with the US-China jitter continues to play out, weighing negatively on the aussie dollar.

At the press time, AUD/USD trades at 0.7743, down 0.55% on the day.