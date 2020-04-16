China’s Foreign Ministry: US's false accusations of nuclear tests are not worth refuting

Following the US State Department’s report of possible nuclear tests conducted by China, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry was quick to respond, noting that the US's false accusations are not worth refuting.

Further comments

China has been actively fulfilling commitments to treaties on arms control. US's wanton accusation distorts facts. Urges US to stop making wanton accusations. On accusations that coronavirus originated from a Wuhan laboratory, says who has said there is no evidence the virus was made in a lab.

AUD/USD implications

The aussie dollar could likely come under fresh selling pressure should the US-China tensions escalate on the above matter. At the time of writing, AUD/USD sheds 0.40% to trade at 0.6290, having staged a recovery from multi-day lows of 0.6265.