China’s Foreign Ministry: US should stop interfering in internal affairs on the pretext of destabilizing Tibet

Responding to the US’s naming a coordinator on Tibet, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “it is entirely out of political manipulation and to destabilize affairs in Tibet.”

“The US should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs on the pretext of destabilizing Tibet affairs,” the Ministry added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Robert Destro, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, as a special coordinator for Tibetan issues, amid increasingly tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

Earlier today, China condemned the American presence in Taiwan Strait, noting that it undermines peace and stability in the disputed region.

Market reaction

The US-China tensions have taken a back seat off late, as the main driver remains the developments around the US fiscal stimulus package. With the ongoing stalemate on the aid package unlikely to end anytime soon, the US dollar continues to draw haven bids across the higher-yielding assets.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD remains heavy amid a potential November rate hike by the RBA and downbeat Chinese inflation figures. The spot slides 0.77% and flirts with six-day lows of 0.7096.