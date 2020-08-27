China’s Foreign Ministry: US sanctions are a gross interference of its internal affairs

China’s Foreign Ministry deemed the US sanctions as a gross interference of its internal affairs, in its latest statement published on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“US sanctions are unjustified.”

“US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, is talking nonsense.”

“Affirms that China abides by international laws, UN conventions.”

These comments come in response to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s accusations that Beijing has repeatedly fallen short of promises to abide by international laws.

On Wednesday, the US sanctioned 24 companies for their efforts to help China “reclaim and militarize disputed outposts” in the contested South China Sea.

Separately, China’s Defense Ministry also came out with a statement, citing that its military won't dance to the US’ tune.

More comments

“Hopes the US creates a positive atmosphere for high-level exchanges between two militaries.”

“Won't let the US cause trouble.”

“Urges US politicians to stop provocation.”

“Certain that the US politicians vainly trying to create military clashes.”

Market reaction

Despite the ongoing American-Sino tensions, the sentiment around the Chinese proxy, the AUD, remains unaffected.

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair refreshes weekly highs at 0.7264, up 0.42% on the day.