China’s Foreign Ministry urges US to stop oppressing companies

China’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to stop oppressing the domestic companies, in a statement on Monday, as Sino-American tech war flares up.

Additional quotes

“US is blatantly bullying Chinese companies.”

“Without evidence, the US has abused national power to take measures on Chinese companies.”

This statement comes in response to the earlier report that the US is considering imposing export controls on China’s state-owned Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains trapped in a narrow range below 0.7300 while S&P 500 futures nurse losses around 3400.