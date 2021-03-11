China’s Foreign Ministry urges US to push bilateral relationship back on right track

Responding to the comments from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s Foreign Ministry the urges US to stop interfering in China's internal affairs.

Additional comments

“Urge US to view China-US relationship objectively and rationally.”

“Urge US to push bilateral relationship back on right track.”

These comments come after Blinken said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing "genocide" against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province.

The White House announced Wednesday that Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet China's top foreign policy officials on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Market implications

AUD/USD’s upside is gaining steam on the risk-on market profile, as it now trades at 0.7761, higher by 0.36% on the day.