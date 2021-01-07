China’s Foreign Ministry urges US to immediately stop interfering in internal affairs

Amid intensifying US-China diplomatic tensions, China’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to immediately stop interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

Additional takeaways

“China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the US’s plans to sanction those involved in arrests in Hong Kong.”

“China will take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty. “

“US will pay a heavy price for wrongdoing.”

“China will take necessary measures to safeguard companies' rights and interests.”

This comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong. Among those arrested was American lawyer John Clancey,

“The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people,” Pompeo said.

Tensions already persist between the world’s two biggest trading partners, as the Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Market reaction

Although the risk sentiment remains buoyed by the US stimulus optimism, courtesy of the Demoncrat Senate win, the AUD/USD pair trades pressured around 0.7785, as of writing.

The losses, however, remain cushioned amid a 0.76% rise in the S&P 500 futures.