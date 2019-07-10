China’s Foreign Ministry urges US to "immediately cancel" the proposed arms sale to Taiwan

Following Tuesday’s comments by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, urging the US to withdraw arms sales to Taiwan, the Ministry once again calls on the US to "immediately cancel" the proposed sale on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said that the action "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests".

Markets appear to pay little heed to the US-China trade headlines, as the risk sentiment remains firmer, with S&P futures up 0.10% and 10-year Treasury yields rallying over 1% ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.

