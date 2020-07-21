China’s Foreign Ministry: UK's moves violate international law and norm

Once again confronting the UK’s suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaty, China’s Foreign Ministry said that the UK's moves violate international law and norms.

Additional quotes

“China firmly opposes and reserves the right to react.”

“Urges the UK to immediately correct its mistakes.”

On Monday, the Ministry urged the UK to refrain from taking any steps against Beijing, in lieu of the Hong Kong issue.

Market reaction

The cable is undeterred by the warnings from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in the wake of the upbeat market mood.

At the press time, GBP/USD rises 0.23% to trade at 1.2690.