China’s Foreign Ministry: UK should avoid taking wrong path in Hong Kong affairs

Speaking in a daily media briefing on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the UK to refrain from taking any steps against Beijing, in lieu of the Hong Kong issue.

Key quotes

“Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path.”

“China would react resolutely to actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong that interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

BBC News reported late Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to suspend the UK's extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Monday amid rising tensions between London and Beijing.

Last week, the UK government announced a bank on the Chinese phone-maker Huawei from the country’s 5G mobile networks while it offered residency rights to three million Hong Kongers.

Market reaction

The pound is little affected on the above comments, as GBP/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.2580, up 0.13% on the day.