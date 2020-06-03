China’s Foreign Ministry: UK has no jurisdiction or supervision over Hong Kong

China’s Foreign Ministry responded to the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s earlier comments, citing that Britain has no jurisdiction or supervision over Hong Kong (HK).

Additional comments

“It lodges stern representations with the UK on recent remarks on HK.”

“The UK remarks interferes with China's internal affairs.”

PM Johnson said earlier today, China's security law is in direct conflict with "one country, two systems" principle.

Market reaction

AUD/USD extends its correction below 0.6900, having hit a daily low at 0.6880. At the press time, the spot trades at 0.6890, almost unchanged on the day.