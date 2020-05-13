China’s Foreign Ministry: Trump pushing to halt planned China stocks investment runs counter to economic law

Markets are seeing no respite from the simmering tensions between the US and China, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry now warning on the US President Donald Trump’s order for TSP board to halt planned China stock investment.

The Ministry said: “Wanton placement of obstructions on US investors under the pretext of national security runs counter to economic law.”

This comes after President Trump ordered the TSP “board that governs the federal government’s 401(k)-style retirement savings program to halt its efforts to change the index upon which the Thrift Savings Plan’s international (I) fund is based over concerns federal workers could have their money invested in Chinese corporations,” per Reuters.

Market reaction

The above comments add to the renewed risk-aversion wave that has gripped the European markets. USD/JPY challenges lows at 107.00 while S&P 500 futures drop 0.13%, having reversed the 0.50% bounce.