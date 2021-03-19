China’s Foreign Ministry: There was a lot of confrontation at Sino-US talks in Alaska

Commenting on Thursday’s US-China meeting in Alaska, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that there was a lot of confrontation.

He added that the confrontation was not what Beijing was aspiring for.

Market reaction

The downbeat remarks fail to have any impact on the AUD/USD pair, as it continues to benefit from the falling US dollar and the Treasury yields.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7768, up 0.08% on the day.

