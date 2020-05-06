China’s Foreign Ministry: Tariffs should not be used as weapons amid US retaliation threats

While speaking at a daily briefing on Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, tariffs should not be used as a weapon as it would hurt all parties involved, per Reuters.

“US should stop shifting its responsibilities over COVID-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless,” she added.

Market reaction

The market mood remains tepid amid global economic uncertainty, US-China trade tensions and ahead of the key US jobs report.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD stalled its bounce near 0.6450, now retracing to 0.6425, down 0.08% on a daily basis.