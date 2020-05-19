China’s Foreign Ministry: Tariffs on Australian barley is based on investigations conducted and WTO rules

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated on Tuesday, the tariffs on Australian barley is based on investigations conducted and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

On Monday, Beijing announced it would follow through on a threat to slap an 80% tariff on Australian barley in a move that escalated trade tensions between the two nations.

In early Europe, Bloomberg quotes some sources, saying that China is considering targeting Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy should the tensions escalate further.

Market reaction

So far, the Australian-Chinese trade tensions escalation has had a limited impact on the sentiment, as investors continue to ride higher on the vaccine hopes.

AUD/USD is off the monthly tops, trading around 0.6550, still up 0.46% while USD/JPY briefly regained 107.50 after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced an unscheduled monetary policy meeting on May 22.