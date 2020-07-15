China’s Foreign Ministry: Strongly oppose UK’s ban on Huawei

Responding to the UK’s Huawei ban, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, it strongly condemns the UK move.

Further comments

Hopes UK can maintain fairness. China will take all measures to safeguard its interests. Trump's comments on Huawei proves the latest ban is not about national security but political manipulation. The UK ban on Huawei is political manipulation. UK, US are cooperating to discriminate against Chinese firms.

Market reaction

Markets are paying little heed to the above comments, as the risk-on mood remains at full steam in Europe.

GBP/USD flirts with highs near 1.2600, up 0.41% on the day.