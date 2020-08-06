China’s Foreign Ministry: Strongly oppose the US actions on blocking Chinese apps, Taiwan

Commenting on the US seeking to block Chinese apps, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it firmly opposed to the US actions.

Additional comments

“US action has no factual basis, goes against market principles.”

“China urges an end to oppression against its journalists. “

“Repeats it will take measures to defend interests.”

“Repeats there is escalated pressure from the US on Chinese.”

“Will take strong countermeasures as it opposes US-Taiwan meeting.”

Market reaction

The US-China tensions continue to remain a drag on the market sentiment, as the haven demand for the greenback returns and down the AUD/USD pair.

S&P 500 futures trim gains to trade around 3320 region.