China’s Foreign Ministry: Stable bilateral relations in best interests of China, US

During a daily briefing on Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that its in the interest of both US and China to keep developing bilateral relations.

The US needs to cooperate with China in order to achieve stable relations, however, the Ministry added.

This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview on Thursday, he would cut-off ties with his China while adding that he doesn’t want to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar remains weighed down by the strained US-China relations, with the above comments offering little respite to the currency. AUD/USD now trades at 0.6460, almost unchanged on the day.