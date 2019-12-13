China's Foreign Ministry spokesman: Deal must be mutually beneficial

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman was out with some trade-related comments in the last hour, via Reuters, saying that China is committed to resolving the issues but the deal with the US must be mutually beneficial.

The remarks came on the back of overnight reports, indicating that the US has reached a “phase-one” trade deal in principle with China, and suggest that China has not officially signed off the deal with the US.

However, the market remained optimistic over and still hope for a more positive outcome, which should remain supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood.