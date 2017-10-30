China’s Foreign Ministry reiterates support for Spanish Govt amid Catalan crisis

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement via Reuters on Monday, China supports the Spanish government’s efforts to protect national unity and opposes any actions to split the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, noted: “We think this is an internal affair for Spain, and understand and support the Spanish government’s efforts to protect the national and ethnic unity and territorial integrity, and oppose actions to split the country and damage the rule of law. We believe that Spain has the ability to protect social order and guarantee citizens’ rights under the framework of the law.”