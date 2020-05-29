China’s Foreign Ministry: Oppose US action, urge it to stop frivolous political maneuvers

Commenting on the US seeking the United Nations (UN) Security Council Meeting, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Hong Kong does not fall under the mandate of the UN.

He said that China opposes the US action, urging it to stop frivolous political maneuvers.

Hong Kong is a part of its internal affairs; no other country has the right to intervene, the Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that they will take countermeasures to any interference on our internal affairs.

