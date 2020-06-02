China’s Foreign Ministry: No information on US soybean purchases halt

China’s Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on Tuesday, noting that there is no information on the halt of the soybean purchases from the US.

The Ministry reiterated that Hong Kong is its internal affair.

Meanwhile, Zhang Xiaoping, Country Director for China at the US Soybean Export Council, told Global Times, “the Chinese firms continue to purchase the US soybeans in line with market rules, unaffected by external factors. This is proven by Chinese firms' buying of newly-harvested US soybeans on Monday.”

On Monday, Bloomberg quoted some sources, saying that the Chinese government officials have told major state-run agricultural firms to pause purchases of some American farm goods, including soybeans, as Beijing evaluates the tensions with the US over the issue over the Hong Kong new security law.

Market reaction

The above comments failed to boost the market sentiment, with AUD/USD keeping its range around 0.6800 while USD/JPY hovers around 107.80. S&P 500 futures are on the road to recovery.