China’s Foreign Ministry: Hopes trade deal reached with US can still be implemented

Speaking at a daily briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying responded to the questions on the US-China bilateral relations and trade deal.

Key quotes

Asked about the effect of the US sanctions on the bilateral trade deal, says “we hope the deal can still be implemented.”

On trade deal with the US, says “China always implements its commitments, but some in the US always oppressing and bullying China.”

“China must respond to the bullying practices; we must say no and make responses to it.”

“Welcomes US's Pompeo to come to China and visit Xinjiang.”

“if the US thinks that everything that china does is a threat, then it will be a self-fulfilling threat.”

“China doesn’t want to challenge or replace the US.”

“Hopes US policymakers can view China in a more objective manner and make more objective policies.”

“We hope US policymakers can return to reason.”

On UK banning Huawei from 5G, says “the UK has lost independence on the Huawei question.”

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour, escalating US-China tensions add to the looming coronavirus fears.

AUD/USD is off the lows but remains depressed below 0.7000 while S&P 500 futures drop over 0.50%.