China’s Foreign Ministry expresses grave concerns to Japan over Abe's Hong Kong remarks

Responding on Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe’s earlier remarks on the Hong Kong issue, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, it has expressed grave concerns to its Japanese counterpart.
PM Abe said today, “Japan wants to take lead among G7 nations on issuing statement about Hong Kong situation.”
On previous occasions, Abe always said that Japan was watching the situation with a ‘deep concern’.
This comes amid talks of the Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduling his visit to Japan, which was originally planned in April and was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Market reaction
Amid tepid risk sentiment and aforesaid comments, the yen keeps gaining ground against the US dollar, with USD/JPY now testing daily lows at 107.30. The spot is down 0.33%, with all eyes on the Fed outcome.
