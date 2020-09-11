China's foreign ministry: China to take reciprocal measures in response to US actions

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it has adopted reciprocal restrictions on staff from the US embassy and consulates in the mainland and Hong Kong.

"China's actions are just, a necessary response to the US wrongdoings," the ministry added. China urges the US to withdraw restrictions on China's embassy and consulates in the US. China will take reciprocal measures in response to US actions."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.8% on a daily basis.