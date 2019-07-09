China’s Foreign Ministry calls on the US to withdraw arms sales to Taiwan

Reuters reports the latest statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, condemning the US arms sales to Taiwan.

Key Points:

We are strongly opposed to the US arms sales to Taiwan. Calls on the US to withdraw the sales. The US, China trade teams are communicating.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Trump administration has approved selling Abrams tanks and Stinger missiles to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the risk sentiment continues to remain fragile amid renewed trade concerns and ahead of the speech by the Fed Chair Powell.