China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Tuesday, the relationship between China and the US cannot continue to deteriorate.
Wang spoke as he arrived in Tonga on a tour through the region where Beijing’s ambitions for wider security ties have caused concern among the US allies.
Market reaction
AUD/USD was last seen trading down 0.11% on the day at 0.7187.
