China’s Foreign Minister: Strongly condemn US blacklisting 33 of its entities

China’s Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on Monday, noting that it strongly condemns US blacklisting 33 of its entities.
Additional quotes
“Very concerned about reports the US considering nuclear tests.”
“Urges US to correct its mistake, will take needed steps.”
On possible US sanctions for Hong Kong,
“Lodged stern representations with the US over remarks by the official.”
“The US trying to harm china national security.”
“If the US insists on undermining interests, will take necessary countermeasures.”
AUD/USD reaction
The aussie dollar is seeing some fresh selling on the above statements, as AUD/USD challenges lows near 0.6520, down 0.17% on the day.
