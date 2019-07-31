China’s Foreign Ministry is out with some comments, responding to US President Trump’s overnight tweets.

The Ministry said that the US is the one who flip-flopped on trade negotiations.

Trade talks can only progress when the US shows enough sincerity and good faith, China’s Foreign Ministry added.

