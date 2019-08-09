China’s FM spokesperson: China to take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese companies – People’s Daily

China stands ready to take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard Chinese companies after the US prohibited its federal agencies from purchasing telecommunications equipment and services from five Chinese companies, conveys the People’s Daily based on comments from China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

It was further mentioned that the spokes person Hua Chunying expressed China's strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to the US practice of taking discriminatory and unfair measures on specific Chinese companies based on China-related negative content of its 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.