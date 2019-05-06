China’s FinanceMin: China's importers apply for tariff waivers on US goods - Reuters

According to the Chinese Finance Ministry website, the Chinese importers are preparing applications for waivers on import tariffs levied on more than 700 US goods amid US-China trade war, Reuters reports.

Key Details:

“A list of goods on which waivers may be granted includes meats such as beef and pork, soybeans, coal and copper scrap.

Other goods on the list include tractors, motorbikes, mountain bikes and some pieces of medical equipment.

Applicants have from June 3 to July 5 to apply for these waivers. A second batch of waivers will be granted on tariffs that were imposed on $60 billion worth of goods in September last year.

The application process for those waivers will open on Sept. 2.

Applicants needed to explain if the tariffs “have caused serious economic damage” to the applicant and the industry.”