China’s ex-Vice Commerce Minister: China's export control measures of chipmaking materials is just a start

In an interview with China Daily on Wednesday, Chinese Former Vice Commerce Minister, Wei Jianguo, warned that “China's export control measures of chipmaking materials is just a start.”
Additional quotes
China has more sanction tools and measures.
Countermeasures will further escalate if high-tech restrictions targeting China continue to escalate.
Market reaction
Risk sentiment remains tepid on fresh China worries, keeping AUD/USD better offered near 0.6685, as of writing.
