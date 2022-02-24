China’s envoy to UN: Situation in Ukraine at 'critical' moment

China envoy to UN said Thursday, “situation in Ukraine at a 'critical' moment,” adding that “China is 'highly concerned.”
“China believes that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue has not been completely shut, and should not be shut,” the country’s ambassador to the UN said.
Further comments
“It is currently necessary to avoid intensifying the conflict.”
“China will continue to promote talks in its own way.”
Market reaction
The S&P 500 futures still lose 2.17% on the day. AUD/USD erodes 0.77% to trade around 0.7175, as of writing. Gold is testing offers at $1,950, higher by 1.50% so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to 1.1200 on Russian invasion of Ukraine
EUR/USD is tumbling towards 1.1200, as the US dollar gains further ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officially confirmed by NATO. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with all eyes on further Russia-Ukraine geopolitical developments.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 after NATO announces official Russian invasion of Ukraine
GBP/USD has fallen like a house of cards on soaring Russia-Ukraine tensions. The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO has pushed DXY higher. Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 after NATO announces official Russian invasion of Ukraine
GBP/USD has fallen like a house of cards on soaring Russia-Ukraine tensions. The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO has pushed DXY higher. Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Russia recently announced that it would launch military action in Ukraine. Several media reports have noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Bitcoin price has dropped below $35,000, in tandem with the stock markets in the United States.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
Risk sentiment surrounding the Ukraine crisis is disguising the severity of the US's recent pivot on diplomacy. The forex markets risk barometer, AUD/JPY, could be on the verge of another test of 82.12. The general consensus is, a Russian military incursion into Ukraine would have far-reaching economic ramifications in Asia in the near term.