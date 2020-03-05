China’s envoy: China to see strong economic rebound after coronavirus

China’s ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu told Reuters on Wednesday, China will stage a quick economic rebound once the new coronavirus outbreak has passed because it is still fundamentally healthy.

The impact on the Chinese economy will be temporary and short lived.

Hopefully across the nation we’ll see a strong rebound in the not-too-distant future.

After several weeks of fighting against this disease, the message is that COVID-19 is a virus that can be contained.

It’s a common challenge. We have to fight against the disease together.