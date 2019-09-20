China’s Energy Administration: China can import a large amount of oil and gas from US if no trade war

Chinese Energy Administration said in its latest statement released on Friday that China can import a large amount of oil and gas from the US if there is no trade war.

This could be seen as a welcome news amid the resumption of the trade talks between both the US and China trade teams. Although the discussions are mainly centered on agriculture, including the US demands that China substantially increase purchases of American soybeans and other farm commodities, a person with knowledge of the planned discussions told Reuters.

The market mood, however, continues to remain tepid, as indicated by weaker European stocks and Treasury yields while USD/JPY remains on the defensive near 108.00.