China’s Education Ministry: Many racial incidents targeting Asians occurred during COVID-19 epidemic in Australia

China’s Education Ministry is out with a statement on Tuesday, noting that many racial incidents targeting Asians occurred during the COVID-19 epidemic in Australia.

The Ministry warned that Chinese students should carefully consider their decision about studying in Australia.

The above comments are only going to steam up the tensions between the two countries. On Monday, Australia’s Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said that China remains unresponsive to its weeks-long pleas to ease tensions between the two trading partners.

The spat began after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

AUD/USD keeps falling

AUD/USD is extending its corrective slide from 2020 highs of 0.7041, as it now drops 0.78% to 0.6965 region amid escalating Australia-China tensions.