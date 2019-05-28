China's economy weakened in May, early data show – Bloomberg

China’s economic outlook deteriorated this month, after April’s weaker-than-expected performance combined with the renewed trade dispute to hit confidence, Bloomberg reported early Wednesday.

The conclusion was based on Bloomberg Economics gauge aggregating the earliest available indicators of business conditions and market sentiment, the news report said further.

The details of the report further clarified the findings like Copper prices dropped as hopes faded for a quick resolution to the trade dispute, and South Korean exports fell for the fifth month. Sentiment among stock investors and small businesses also declined.